Here's the Real Reason You May Never See a New Seth Rogen and James Franco Movie Again

James Franco and Seth Rogen gave us movies like Sausage Party, The Interview, and Pineapple Express and have maintained a relationship both on and off set for the last decade. But recent reports suggest that their friendship may have come to an end.

James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct and, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen addressed the allegations against his former friend. But what did James Franco do , and why was he accused of sexual abuse?

Here’s what you need to know about the James Franco sexual abuse allegations.

Franco was confronted with allegations of sexual misconduct after appearing at the 2018 Golden Globes with a “Times Up” pin, which didn’t go unnoticed by one of his accusers.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan wrote on Twitter, “Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes, remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100 / day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!”

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018 Source: twitter

Later, four other women came forward to accuse the actor of sexual misconduct, including Hilary Dusome, who said, "I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case.” She added, “I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a bad path and damaged a lot of people in the process."

Although Franco’s longtime friend and former co-star, Seth Rogen, previously seemed to stand in solidarity with him, the comedian recently revealed that he’s had a change of heart. He told The Sunday Times, "What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment, and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

