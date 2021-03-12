Seth Rogen Just Launched a Ceramics Company That Sells High-End Cannabis, Lighters, and Ashtrays

Seth Rogen has proven that he is a jack of many trades. Along with becoming an award-winning actor and producer with the ability to roll a cross joint to perfection, Seth has recently taken an interest in ceramics and turned that passion into a business.

Since first sharing his hobby with the world in the summer of 2019, it appears that Seth has become a full-fledged potter, even launching his online store with longtime-friend and business partner, Evan Goldberg. So, what’s for sale on Houseplant?

Seth Rogen just launched his own ceramics business. Here’s what’s for sale.

In 2019, Seth Rogen opened up to GQ about his love for making vases, and today, you can own one of Seth’s carefully crafted ceramic pieces for yourself by visiting Houseplant.com, although the site is currently crashed due to high demand. In Seth’s latest venture, he has combined his love for cannabis and ceramics to create accessories for the weed smoker who wants "nice things.”

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Seth explained, “We are trying to really consider people who smoke weed in a way that they have not been considered before. Just like alcohol has martini shakers, wine glasses, and corkscrews. If you are someone who smokes weed, there is really none of that. There are BIC lighters and you are ashing into a mug half the time.”

Along with an $85 ashtray that looks a lot like — you guessed it — a houseplant, the website offers access to a $220 table lighter that’s impossible to lose and a three-album vinyl set of Seth and Evan’s favorite albums.

Seth and Evan told the Los Angeles Times that the idea for their lighters was born from a real-life problem Seth has with keeping up with things. Evan explained, “Seth’s wife and I talk about this constantly. Somewhere in Seth’s house — or life — is a portal filled with 15,000 to 25,000 lighters. It’s unfathomable.”

Seth added, “I remember 10 years ago, when I found out Evan and my wife were secretly texting one another about the fact that I lose a lot of lighters — and had been for a very long time. So, yeah, that was the motivation behind that.” Along with pottery, Seth’s company will, of course, sell pot.