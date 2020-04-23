The Real Reason Behind the #BrendonUrieIsOverParty Hashtag

While many of us regret things we've said or done in the past, Brendon's track record is pretty cringe-worthy. According to Meaww, Brendon reportedly made racist, misogynist, transphobic, and ableist comments in the past.

At one point, he also may have admitted to reportedly sexually harassing former Panic! bandmate, Ryan Ross.

Twitter user @dinasapphic tweeted Brendon's long list of shocking offenses, and honestly, things aren't looking good for him.