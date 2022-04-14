Back in 2020, during Johnny's trial against News Group Newspapers — which the actor sued after The Sun called him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article — Sean revealed some of the details of what he claimed to have witnessed between Johnny and Amber. According to the Mirror, Sean took the stand to describe the events of April 21, 2016, claiming that he heard screams from Johnny's apartment on the night of Amber 30th birthday party.

He said that when he and another guard entered the apartment, they saw Johnny standing about 20 feet away from Amber, adding: "As soon as Ms. Heard noticed that we had entered the room, she looked very surprised; her demeanor then changed and she pointed at Mr. Depp and screamed to us words to the effect of: 'If he hits me one more time, I am calling the police.'"