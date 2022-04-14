What Is Amber Heard's Net Worth? Details on Her Finances (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
Apr. 14 2022, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Although the majority of Amber Heard's career was hallmarked by critically acclaimed films and a constant Hollywood presence, the attention around her has shifted over the last few years to the legal drama between the actress and her ex, Johnny Depp. The two are currently in the midst of a multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit.
Legal proceedings, especially ones as drawn-out as these, can be pricey. However, Amber has made quite a bit of money over the years thanks to her successful acting career. With that being said, what exactly is her net worth? Furthermore, what do we know about the current status of the defamation suit? Keep reading for details on the case, including exclusive comments from a professional litigator.
What is Amber Heard's net worth?
As a famous actress with a series of successful roles under her belt, Amber has accumulated an impressive net worth. However, her finances may be in flux as the status of her legal proceedings with Johnny Depp continues to change.
Amber Heard
Actress
Net worth: $8 million
Amber Heard is a famous actress known for projects like Pineapple Express, Aquaman, and Justice League. As of this writing, she has a net worth of roughly $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Birthdate: April 22, 1986
Birthplace: Austin, Texas
Birth name: Amber Lauren Heard
Father: David Clinton Heard
Mother: Patricia Paige
Marriages: Johnny Depp (2015-2017, divorced)
Children: one daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard
Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard could result in some serious financial trouble for the actress.
Although the original legal case between Amber and Johnny dealt with Amber's claims that Johnny abused her, the reason the duo are in court now is that Johnny decided to hit back at his ex legally. The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently sued Amber over an op-ed that she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, where she claimed she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Although she didn't mention Johnny by name in the piece, the actor's lawyers are arguing that given the circumstances of their public split only a year prior, it was implied that she was speaking about him — and thus "devastated" his career and reputation, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. As a result, Johnny is seeking damages to the tune of $50 million, which far exceeds Amber's reported total net worth.
So, what happens to Amber if Johnny actually wins the lawsuit? Well, it's tricky, according to William Delgado, founding partner of DTO Law, who spoke exclusively with Distractify about what may happen if Amber loses the case.
"If [Johnny] Depp secures a judgment for $50 million (or any amount), he will then have to 'execute' the judgment," William explained.
The professional litigator went on to say, "That process, in itself, can be long and arduous as it involves locating assets, having the sheriff serve the relevant documents, and addressing any objections or exemptions raised by the debtor, among other things."
Yikes. This sounds like quite a lengthy process that won't be resolved any time soon, even if a verdict is reached in the near future. Given that Amber is worth barely one-fifth of the $50 million total, repayment will take some time.
"Ultimately, if [Amber] Heard does not have assets totaling the amount of the judgment, the judgment will remain 'unsatisfied' until ... she finishes paying it off," William concluded. "Although [Johnny] Depp's judgment will expire after a certain period of time, it can be periodically renewed, so it's something that could haunt her for a long time."
Only time will tell what will eventually transpire within the Virginia courtroom where Johnny and Amber are currently sitting.