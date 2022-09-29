Distractify
'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial'
Source: YouTube

'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' Is a Dramatization — Who Plays the Leads?

Sep. 29 2022, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

If you somehow missed the infamous Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial in June 2022, Tubi has you covered. The platform's new dramatization of the trial has released its first trailer, and social media users have mixed opinions. Who is in the cast of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial? Here's what you need to know.

Here's the cast of 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial'...

Hot Take follows the relationship between Johnny and Amber leading up to the trial and then the two-month defamation trial itself. Per Variety, the film was fast-tracked to production in September 2022, in order to "capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist, painting a unique picture of what millions watched play out in the headlines over the summer," says Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson.

Mark Hapka plays Johnny Depp.

Mark Hapka.
Source: Getty Images

Before starring as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Mark Hapka's previous work includes TV movies such as Scrambled, Sweet Navidad, Burning Little Lies, A Very Charming Christmas Town, and more. He also starred in the television series Beacon Hill and Days of Our Lives at the age of 15.

Megan Davis plays Amber Heard.

Similar to Mark, Megan Davis's acting credits include TV movies and guest roles on popular television shows such as American Horror Story, Bones, Young & Hungry, and more. Her most recent appearance was in the show For Nothing as Sydney Price.

Melissa Marty plays Johnny's lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Melissa Marty.
Source: Getty Images

Fans might recognize Melissa Marty as Michelle Alvarez in the HBO Max limited series Station 19, based on the book of the same name. She also briefly appeared in TV shows such as Jane the Virgin and Notorious.

Mary Carrig plays Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Actress Mary Carrig is best known for her work on the TV miniseries Law & Order: True Crime, but she's also appeared in the series Worst Birthday Ever and short films such as Amazing Grace, Half Chance of Evil, A Brief Murmur, and more.

The first trailer for 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial' has been released — and reactions were pretty much what you'd expect.

Many viewers immediately chimed in with their thoughts. One YouTube commenter wrote, "C`mon, we have all just seen the original less than six months ago, who needs a remake?"

One Twitter user put it bluntly: "Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial is one of the most stupid and unnecessary things that has been made in quite some time. This just happened and it's still basically everywhere. No one needs a refresher yet. Maybe like five years from now. It's just such an obvious and blatant cash [grab]."

Source: Tubi

Interested parties can catch the film for free on Tubi's platform (with ads) on Sept. 30, 2022.

