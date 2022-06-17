Johnny Depp Is Going Back to Court, but This Time It's Not About Amber Heard

It seemed like the whole world was paying attention to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation lawsuit before it concluded in June 2022. In the end, Johnny was awarded $15 million in damages (though the amount was later adjusted) after the jury found that Amber had defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed; Amber, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in damages in her countersuit after the jury found that one of Johnny's lawyers had defamed her.

Now, it looks like Johnny is headed back to court for a completely separate reason. Here’s an update.