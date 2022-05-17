Logo
Social Media Users Praise Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Amid Defamation Trial

May. 17 2022, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has left social media and the world on the edge of their seats. Some believe that Depp is the true victim, while others are standing with Amber. And as the trial continues with Amber being cross-examined by one of Depp’s attorneys, Camille Vasquez, many social media users are cheering on the strong-willed lawyer.

Many believe that Camille’s cross may work in Depp’s favor. Thanks to Camille's tough nature during cross-examination, the attorney has now become a trending topic on social media.

So, who is Camille Vasquez? Here’s everything that we know about the attorney.

Camille Vasquez is a member of the international law firm Brown Rudnick.

On the Brown Rudnick website, Camille’s bio reveals that the attorney has quite the extensive résumé. The Orange County–based lawyer presently focuses on “plaintiff-side defamation suits,” along with having “additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.”

The bio notes that she is "adept at formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients," and has "extensive experience handling parallel reputation management and crisis communications issues arising from these engagements.”

Before joining the Brown Rudnick team, Camille — who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 followed by Southwestern Law School in 2010 — worked as an attorney for a national firm in Los Angeles.

Additionally, Best Lawyers named Camille as one of 2022's Ones to Watch for Commercial Litigation, 2021-2022.

So, it's safe to say that Johnny is in great hands.

Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp dating rumors have been running rampant.

Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone else, just because Camille is friendly and doing a great job defending Johnny doesn’t mean that a romance is brewing.

Since the trial has been underway, fan accounts on TikTok and other platforms have pointed out interactions between Camille and Johnny — especially moments of the two touching one another and sharing smiles and laughter.

However, two attractive people can work together without having any romantic feelings for one another. And insiders are revealing just that.

According to TMZ, sources close to the attorney have said that there is nothing going on between Camille and Johnny. In fact, all signs point to the rumors as being simply "fan fiction" concocted from social media, according to the outlet.

Additionally, the outlet shares that Camille is not even on the dating market. That's right! The accomplished attorney is said to be dating a British gentleman who works in real estate. The pair have reportedly been an item for several months.

That said, let’s keep the focus on the defamation trial and not on Depp’s love life.

