Is Johnny Depp Telling the Truth? A Body Language Expert Weighs in (EXCLUSIVE)

For the first few weeks, viewers heard Johnny's side of the story, with the actor himself testifying in detail for four consecutive days about the abuse he endured from his mother and his issues with substance abuse.

Afterward, many folks hopped onto the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp train; however, others struggled to believe him. So, is Johnny telling the truth, or is he lying? Distractify asked Dr. Lillian Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert, to weigh in.