Was Amber Heard Caught Posing for a Crying Photo on the Stand? The Internet Think So

Was Amber Heard Caught Posing for a Crying Photo on the Stand? The Internet Think SoBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 6 2022, Published 2:02 p.m. ET
In the historic ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Amber herself hasn't been painted in the best light. While her team of attorneys continually drops the ball in their arguments, the internet appears to stand staunchly against Amber as more details of her alleged abuse of Johnny are brought to light. Amidst the tumultuous, largely one-sided court case, people seem to have caught Amber Heard posing for a crying photo while testifying.
The case of Depp v. Heard places the two Hollywood stars against each other in a defamation lawsuit. Amber had previously accused Johnny of physical abuse during their romantic relationship, going so far as to publish a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 about her experience. Johnny has since alleged that Amber had been the abuser instead. The evidence certainly seems stacked against her, and the internet has largely sided with Johnny on the matter. But how far is Amber willing to go to curry some sympathy?
Was Amber Heard caught posing for a crying photo during her testimony?
Amber has recently taken the stand in the trial, detailing her accounts of abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp. During one instance of her testimony, people on the internet seem to have caught the actress actively posing for a photograph that depicts her crying. Reportedly, Amber goes to wipe her nose with a tissue, notices a photograph ready to snap a pic, and pauses deliberately until the photographer can get a good shot. Plenty of people have clipped this particular moment to use against her.
"You see the flash happen right there?" streamer Asmongold comments while watching the clip. "So it's obvious that she made eye contact with the photographer. Man, that really is something."
While some people on Twitter are leaving room for doubt, many believe that Amber used the opportunity to sneak in a photo op while on the stand.
"OMFG," one person tweeted. "Freeze, wait for flash, pose, resume fake testimony."
While the detail seems relatively minor and largely ambiguous in nature, it certainly doesn't help Amber's case in the court of public opinion.