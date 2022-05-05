Petition to Remove Amber Heard From DC Universe Surpasses 3 Million Signatures

As of the time of writing, Amber is still employed by Warner Bros. Entertainment, which helms the DC universe. She made her DC debut back in 2017 when she was cast as Mera, Aquaman's Queen, in Justice League. She was brought back the following year to star as Mera again in the first Aquaman film.

Amber is currently slated to reprise her role yet again in 2023's forthcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.