So far, anyone who’s tuned into the defamation case between Johnny and Amber has already listened to Johnny talk about his volatile former marriage with Amber. According to CBS News, Johnny stated that the allegations Amber's placed against him are “not based in any species of truth."

He reiterated the fact that he never reached the point of striking Amber –– or any woman in his lifetime. He even said his relationship with Amber felt “too good to be true" when they first started dating.