Will Amber Heard Testify in Defamation Trial Against Johnny Depp?By Stephanie Harper
Apr. 20 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Things are still heating up in the 2022 defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He's already testified on the stand against Amber and her allegations of domestic violence.
She has accused him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and addiction. He’s been standing his ground, vehemently denying all claims. Is Amber going to testify at any point in time? Here’s what people tuning into the trial should know.
Will Amber Heard be testifying in the defamation trial? When will Amber Heard testify?
So far, anyone who’s tuned into the defamation case between Johnny and Amber has already listened to Johnny talk about his volatile former marriage with Amber. According to CBS News, Johnny stated that the allegations Amber's placed against him are “not based in any species of truth."
He reiterated the fact that he never reached the point of striking Amber –– or any woman in his lifetime. He even said his relationship with Amber felt “too good to be true" when they first started dating.
He described her by saying, “She was attentive. She was loving. She was smart. She was kind. She was funny. She was understanding… We have many things in common…" Unfortunately, things in their relationship didn’t stay the same for long.
According to him, she started acting differently within the first year and a half of their relationship.
On the stand, Johnny also apologized for some of the vulgar text messages he sent to a friend where he described his desire to seek revenge on Amber.
He continued making it clear that he never acted upon those impulses of anger to physically harm her. He also explained that the accusations of addiction Amber's been painting about him aren’t truthful either.
He said, “The characterization of my 'substance abuse' that's been delivered by Ms. Heard is grossly embellished. And I'm sorry to say, but a lot of it is just plainly false. I think that it was an easy target for her to hit."
He went on to say, "Once you've trusted somebody for a certain amount of years, and you've told them all the secrets of your life, that information can of course be used against you."
CBS News further stated that Amber is scheduled to testify later on in the trial. The exact date that she’ll take the stand has yet to be disclosed.
Who else is testifying in this super-messy Johnny v Amber trial?
There are a handful of celebrity witnesses who are testifying in the defamation trial between Johnny and Amber. Since celebrities are involved in the mix, the case is being talked about on a much larger scale.
The high-profile trial includes James Franco, Elon Musk, and Ellen Barkin as witnesses on behalf of Amber. These celebrities have taken Amber‘s side and are willing to support her by sharing their stories and personal accounts.
Paul Bettany will also be testifying in the trial on behalf of Johnny. Paul revealed that he’s been one of Johnny’s close friends for several years.