Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Their Relationship TimelineBy Allison DeGrushe
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settled their divorce outside of court in 2016, things became messier once the Aquaman actress published an opinion piece in The Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience with domestic violence.
Following the essay, Johnny sued his ex-wife for defamation, and now their high-profile legal battle is on trial in court. If you're hoping to get more insight into the pair's short-lived romance, here is a complete timeline of their rocky relationship.
2009: Johnny and Amber meet on the set of 'The Rum Diary.'
In March 2009, filming for The Rum Diary began in Puerto Rico. The dramedy, which is based on the 1998 novel of the same name, follows Paul Kemp (Depp), who becomes instantly enamored with Chenault (Heard) despite her engagement to another man.
In September 2009, Amber was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence after allegedly physically assaulting her then-girlfriend, photographer and painter Tasya van Ree. (Tasya later claimed that "Amber was wrongfully accused for an incident that was misinterpreted and over-sensationalized by two individuals in a power position" and that "charges were quickly dropped.")
In November 2011, Vogue spoke with Amber Heard about what it was like filming with Johnny; she had nothing but nice things to say about the experience, admitting that "it was better than I ever imagined, which is really saying something."
Although the two were dating other people at the time of filming — Johnny was with his long-time partner Vanessa Paradis, and Amber was dating Tasya — that didn't stop them from developing intense chemistry.
Early 2012: Johnny and Amber begin dating.
After 14 years together, Johnny and Vanessa split in 2012. The pair share two children: daughter Lily-Rose and son John Christopher III. Around the same time, Amber broke up with Tasya. Shortly after, Johnny and Amber reconnected and began dating.
January 2014: Amber is photographed wearing an engagement ring.
In January 2014, People reported that Johnny and Amber were engaged after photos emerged of the actress attempting to hide the elegant engagement ring on her left hand. At the time, a source told the outlet that Johnny and Amber "couldn't be happier to be engaged and excited to share the rest of their lives together."
February 2015: Johnny and Amber are married in a private ceremony.
The couple wed in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home. However, People reported that the newlyweds soon jetted to Johnny's private island in the Bahamas for a second celebration with close friends and family.
"The weather was perfect, and the beach setting was gorgeous," a source told People. "The ceremony was beach casual and intimate, yet very romantic." Additionally, one of Johnny's friends told the outlet that he was "madly in love" with Amber, noting that "her presence has changed his life."
May 2016: Amber files for divorce and obtains a temporary restraining order.
By late May 2016, Amber filed for divorce from Johnny, accusing him of physical abuse and obtaining a temporary restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
According to CNN, Amber's complaint stated: "During the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me." She added that "Johnny has had a long-held and widely acknowledged public and private history of drug and alcohol abuse," remarking that "he has a short fuse."
CNN further disclosed that Amber's paperwork included photos that revealed facial injuries and bruises after an alleged altercation with Johnny. The outlet noted that Johnny denied Amber's claims of domestic violence and, through his representative, he stated she was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse."
August 2016: A $7 million divorce settlement is reached.
On Aug. 16, 2016, a divorce settlement was reached in court after Amber dropped her request for a domestic violence restraining order. TMZ reported that Johnny agreed to pay Amber $7 million for the divorce, which she pledged to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
The pair also released a joint statement obtained by TMZ: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain."
The statement continued, "There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity."
January 2017: Johnny and Amber's divorce is finalized.
Johnny and Amber's divorce was finalized nearly a year after its filing. According to BBC, Amber received custody of the couple's dogs, who were at the center of the 2015 scandal when Amber "took them to Australia illegally."
As for Johnny, he retained sole possession of his estates, including his private island in the Bahamas. Additionally, the actor got to keep "more than 40 vehicles and vessels," including his antique car and motorcycle collection.