Although Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settled their divorce outside of court in 2016, things became messier once the Aquaman actress published an opinion piece in The Washington Post in 2018 detailing her experience with domestic violence.

Following the essay, Johnny sued his ex-wife for defamation, and now their high-profile legal battle is on trial in court. If you're hoping to get more insight into the pair's short-lived romance, here is a complete timeline of their rocky relationship.