Here's What You Should Know About Elon Musk's Dating History

Since it doesn’t appear that Elon Musk is dating anyone new just yet, he’s definitely pouring himself into the business side of things with his work. According to CNBC, he recently praised China and revealed that Tesla will continue to expand investments in their country. Being in charge of such a huge company like Tesla is obviously very time-consuming. The world is very interested in finding out who Elon plans to date next, or if he plans to reconcile with Grimes at some point.