Logo
Home > Relationships
Elon Musk and Grimes at Met Gala
Source: Getty Images

Here's What You Should Know About Elon Musk's Dating History

By

Sep. 27 2021, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The three-year love story of Elon Musk and Grimes has now officially come to an end. Elon said the two were “semi-separated," which makes it seem as though there isn’t any bad blood between them whatsoever. They're doing the co-parenting thing since they share a 1-year-old son together.

Article continues below advertisement

Many other famous couples are successfully handling the art of co-parenting, such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West or Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr. It's obvious Elon and Grimes are putting the happiness of their child first. Here's a look back at Elon's dating history.

Elon Musk
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Let's take a look at Elon Musk's dating history.

Elon Musk very recently announced his breakup from Grimes, which means the news is still very fresh. So far, there are no signs pointing to him dating someone new. Elon and Grimes met after bonding on social media over their shared interest in a nerdy joke about artificial intelligence. From there, the rest was history as she supported his dreams of scientific exploration, and he supported her dreams of success in the music industry.

Elon Musk and Grimes casually walking
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Who did Elon Musk date prior to Grimes?

Elon Musk got married to Justine Musk, his first wife, back in 2000. After the devastating loss of their firstborn child in 2002, They had twins named Griffin and Xavier in 2004 and triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006. By 2008, Justine and Elon were divorced.

Elon then married an actress named Talulah Riley in 2010 but divorced her in 2014. Interestingly enough, they got back together to give their marriage a second chance – and then divorced a second time in 2016. In late 2016, Elon started dating Amber Heard.

Article continues below advertisement
Amber Heard
Source: Getty Images

They weren’t able to make it last based on their busy schedules. After that, Elon ended up meeting Grimes and they made their official red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala opening the door to many questions about their mysterious romance.

What’s keeping Elon Musk busy now?

Since it doesn’t appear that Elon Musk is dating anyone new just yet, he’s definitely pouring himself into the business side of things with his work. According to CNBC, he recently praised China and revealed that Tesla will continue to expand investments in their country. Being in charge of such a huge company like Tesla is obviously very time-consuming. The world is very interested in finding out who Elon plans to date next, or if he plans to reconcile with Grimes at some point.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Elon Musk's Other Kids Have Decidedly Traditional Names Compared to X Æ A-xii

Grimes' Huge Back Tattoo Is Out of This World — Literally

Elon Musk And Grimes Have Split After Dating for Three Years

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.