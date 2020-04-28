The #MetGalaChallenge Is Honestly Even Better Than the Real Thing

View this post on Instagram

With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year. The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge. The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home. Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box! Tap the link in our bio for all details on the challenge. Edited by @artdlrco Clothing by @theblondsny @mercuranyc