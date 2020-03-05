Billy Porter Would Be a Truly Amazing Parent, and Here's Why

View this post on Instagram

@nyfw i hope you’re ready fa me cause I’m back home tomorrow hunties & there are going to be some major dramatiques. Ya’ll ain’t even ready for what’s about to happen. 📸 by @johnnovotny . . Styling: @sammyratelle⁣⁣⁣⁣ for @rrrcreative Agency As told to: @wjconnolly⁣⁣⁣⁣ for @gaytimes Hair: @nathanjuergensen ⁣⁣⁣⁣ Grooming: @melissaadelaide⁣⁣⁣⁣ Fashion Assistant: @ashleymarienyc⁣⁣⁣⁣ Wearing @thombrowneny Eyewear @mercuranyc