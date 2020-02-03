We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
marcomarco-1580758507140.jpg
Source: Netflix

Marco From 'Next In Fashion' Dishes on His Injury and What It Was Like Being on the Show (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Though you may have first tuned into Netflix's Next In Fashion because you'll watch anything that Queer Eye's Tan France is in, or maybe because you wanted to see how it compared to Project Runway, you likely continued watching the show because of the sheer level of talent required just to complete the design challenges on it.

Next In Fashion showcases designers who have created successful lines before and who are highly in demand in the fashion world, but who have yet to become mainstream household names. The $250,000 prize and a lucrative deal to feature clothes at Net-a-Porter attracted some of fashion's best to compete.