charles-lu-1580423669457.png
Source: Instagram

Charles Lu Is a Contestant to Watch for on 'Next In Fashion'

Tan France and Alexa Chung are the judges of the new Netflix fashion show Next In Fashion. On the show, 18 established but not widely recognized designers compete for $250,000 and "the chance to become the next big thing in fashion."

One of the designers to keep an eye out for this season is Charles Lu — who's already designed more than one red carpet dress. 

'Next In Fashion's Charles Lu is originally from Canada.

Charles' hometown is Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. From a young age, he had always been interested in fashion and design — he even hosted his own fashion show at the age of 13. But while he fell in love with the art in Canada, he earned his credibility internationally. 