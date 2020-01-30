'Next in Fashion' Star Minju Kim Designed Clothes for K-Pop Sensation BTS in the Past

Minju Kim recently made her debut on Netflix's new reality competition Next in Fashion — and you might be surprised to know that her clothing line is not her only accomplishment.

With two degrees under her belt — one from the Samsung Art & Design Institute and another from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Antwerp — the thirty-something fashion designer spent the past few years creating collections for BTS and the like.

So, are you ready to find out everything about Minju Kim?