Daniel Fletcher Is the Clear Frontrunner on Netflix's New Design Show 'Next In Fashion'

Watch your back, Project Runway. Netflix’s new design competition is here!

All 10 episodes of Next In Fashion’s first season dropped on Jan. 29, and there are clearly two or three standouts in the bunch. One of them is London-based designer Daniel Fletcher. Here’s what you need to know about the contestant, who gives host Tan France’s hair a run for its money.

Daniel Fletcher from 'Next In Fashion' is the artistic director of menswear for Fiorucci.

This year marks Daniel’s first season with the iconic Italian label, which was founded in 1967. "I’m hoping to pay homage to the history of the brand, but to write its next chapter, taking it to a new place and establishing what Fiorucci is for 2020," he said in a recent interview with GQ.