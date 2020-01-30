Daniel Fletcher Is the Clear Frontrunner on Netflix's New Design Show 'Next In Fashion'

Daniel admitted that the biggest challenge is keeping the two brands separate. "Figuring out what feels like Daniel w. Fletcher and what feels like Fiorucci when I’m designing is always something I’m conscious of. They are really different brands… I felt the same when I was at JW Anderson and Louis Vuitton," he explained.

"Collaboration has always been really important to me in my own brand," he added. "I’ve brought in artists, other designers, and musicians to work on collections with me and this is something that is also a fundamental part of Fiorucci’s history."