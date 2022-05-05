8 TikTok Accounts That Detail Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Trial

8 TikTok Accounts That Detail Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's TrialBy Chrissy Bobic
May. 5 2022, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
These days, there are plenty of people who get their news from TikTok, whether they want to admit it or not. And with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's famed trial still going strong, chances are, you've started to follow its details on the social media platform.
There are some Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial TikTok accounts that can help you follow the case a little more closely, and they might even have popped up in your feed already.
Amber Heard's trial is all over TikTok.
Maybe you're tired of reading about the day-to-day details. Or, you'd rather make light of the case heard (no pun intended) around the world. Either way, TikTok is full of accounts that offer commentary and recaps about the daily goings-on of the trial that involves Johnny Depp suing his ex-wife for defamation of character after she wrote about being a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed for The Washington Post.
Read on for TikTok accounts all about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial.
@leslimortellaro
This account isn't all about the trial. However, it does feature frequent videos from the trial each day. And there are videos that share theories behind testimonies and details about what some TikTok viewers see as mistakes from attorneys in the case.
@anisetyan
Maybe the user behind this account didn't intend for it to be a news source for some TikTok scrollers, but thanks to the daily videos and text on the screen to give details, it's a source of trial news that some look forward to.
@busteddddd__
It's clear that the trial updates on this account favor Johnny Depp. However there are frequent uploads to let TikTok users know what's going on in the case overall, and that's what many are looking for.
@scoutrobert
If you're looking for an account that does more than upload videos from the trial, this is another one that makes following the case a little easier. Most of the videos feature text on the screen to summarize what happens in each TikTok, which does help in understanding the trial updates.
@cami.twomeyy
This account was originally dedicated to "all things pop culture," as the bio says. And there are still other videos about other pop culture events. But the account also shares frequent updates about the trial.
@lawyerlimor
An actual attorney runs this TikTok account. It's divided into folders about other celebrity trials besides Amber and Johnny's case. But there are tons of daily videos that summarize and describe what's happening in this particular trial.
@theatomchode
This is another account that follows the trial closely, but doesn't take itself too seriously. There are frequent video updates from the trial itself, but the TikTok account's bio promises "goofs, gafs, laughs, [and] coverage."
@mculokii
If you're looking for updates, summaries, and something to laugh about regarding the trial heard around the world, then this TikTok account is probably the right one for you. This trial isn't the only thing the account is dedicated to, but it does take up a large chunk of videos.
You can also find updates on the case on the Law&Crime Network YouTube account. And there are plenty of verified news sources on TikTok itself. But getting additional commentary is what's making this case so widespread, and these accounts are definitely part of that trend.