Amber Heard's Sister Has Previously Spoken out Against Johnny Depp

A peek over at Whitney's Instagram reveals that she is the mother of two children: a girl named Hunter Wylde and a boy named Harlin Willow. Her page is filled with loving images of her with the two children as well as her husband, Gavin Henriquez. Gavin's Instagram account is private, but his avi shows a cute photo of him and Whitney together.

When she isn't sharing pictures of her family, Whitney promotes brand deals and documents her travels on the platform.