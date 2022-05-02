He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

Well, what about Johnny's? After Amber's initial abuse allegations in 2016, the Ed Wood star had difficulty landing gigs; not only that, he was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

We all know that Johnny has devoted his life to clearing his name from the accusations for the last few years. It seems like acting is the furthest thing on his mind, which has fans wondering if he will ever act again. So, will he? Here's everything we know.