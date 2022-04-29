The 10 Best Memes From Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's TrialBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 29 2022, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is the entertainment we didn't know we needed in 2022.
The former husband and wife split in 2016 after an extremely toxic and rocky marriage. Two years later, Amber penned an opinion piece for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. Albeit her piece didn't mention Johnny by name, it was blatantly obvious that it was about him. Naturally, he sued her for defamation.
Now, four years later, the trial has gone to court and boy is it juicy. Leave it to two actors to have one of the most epic and dramatic cases of all time — and leave it to the Internet to craft some hilarious memes in response to it. We've rounded up our faves below!
#MePoo
As we've learned, Johnny and Amber's relationship was by no means normal. After an explosive fight one night during their marriage, poop was found in their shared bed. When Johnny asked Amber about it, she blamed it on her dogs. However, she has since owned up to it in court.
When you admit you poop the bed, let's just say that the Internet isn't going to take things easy on you.
"I think I would remember seeing Mr. Depp's penis."
Not exactly a meme, but most definitely a hilarious moment from the trial. Here's what transpired when Malcolm Connelly, Johnny's bodyguard, was put on the stand.
Even Johnny is laughing at all this talk about his private part.
Dang, Amber, do you act or something?
Some people have pointed out the juxtaposition of Amber's emotions during the trial and after.
"Do you know the Muffin man?"
When real life imitates Shrek.
During the trial, muffins became a consistent part of the line of questioning when Dr. Shannon Curry, a clinical and forensic psychologist hired by Johnny's legal team to evaluate Amber, took the stand.
She was questioned over whether or not she asked her husband to bring the Aquaman actress baked goods on the day of her evaluation. The truth was, Dr. Curry had asked her husband "to pick up the muffins for me" from a local bakery for the office as she was running late that day. The muffins were not specifically for Amber.
Naturally, folks began comparing it to the "Muffin Man" interrogation scene in Shrek.
Amber Turd.
You didn't think we were only going to show you one poop meme, right?
Given Amber's actions, she has been nicknamed Amber Turd. Conveniently, "turd" just happens to rhyme with her last name, "Heard."
We can't forget about the dog!
We can only imagine Amber telling her dog, "There's poop in the bed, and you're going to take the blame."
Johnny Depp's finger injury.
During the trial, Johnny testified that Amber had become enraged when he had started drinking in Australia during the filming of one of the Pirates of the Caribbean films. He claims she threw a vodka bottle at him, which severed the top of his finger.
Fake it until you make it?
We knew we recognized that face from somewhere.
We can't unsee this.
It was learned during the trial that Amber was having an affair with Elon Musk. That aside, they do kind of resemble one another, no?
Johnny Depp's fans have his back.
Since the case began, the hashtag #JusticeforJohnnyDepp has been seen all across social media.