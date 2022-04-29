The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is the entertainment we didn't know we needed in 2022.

The former husband and wife split in 2016 after an extremely toxic and rocky marriage. Two years later, Amber penned an opinion piece for The Washington Post about her experience with domestic violence. Albeit her piece didn't mention Johnny by name, it was blatantly obvious that it was about him. Naturally, he sued her for defamation.