The user starts off by prefacing that initially, she and others thought Amber's outfit choices were a joking matter but noticed as time went on that they were seemingly calculated. "I noticed that if Johnny wore a grey suit the day before, she'd wear a grey suit," she explains.

Spirit of Dani then points out that things got even more specific when Johnny wore a tie emblazoned with Gucci's signature bee logo, and Amber wore the exact same style tie the following day.