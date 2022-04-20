Let's be honest: Johnny Depp is — among other things — a pretty good-looking guy. And when you're a bonafide stud in Hollywood (not to mention an award-winning actor!), you have options when it comes to dating.

The Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands star rose to fame in the mid-'80s. And while he was building his career, he was also building romantic relationships... and apparently buying lots of engagement rings!