7 Celebrity Couples Who We Wish Were Still Together

7 Celebrity Couples Who We Wish Were Still TogetherBy Kelly Corbett
Feb. 14 2022, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Breakups are hard. Not just for the folks involved, but for those who have been following and gushing over the romance from the get-go. At Distractify, we spend a lot of time analyzing celebrity relationships. So much so, that when and if certain couples call it quits, we instantly go into mourning mode.
Can you relate? I'm sure we've all had at least one celebrity couple who we completely idolized, but unfortunately, their relationship didn't last.
Below, some members of our staff have shared which celebrity breakups were just absolutely devastating for them. Keep scrolling for a look back at some of Hollywood's most adored ex-couples who should totally consider getting back together.
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers
"Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are one couple who I wish were still together. Not only were they low-key, but the pair was also the true epitome of Black love and Young Hollywood royalty." –Tatayana Yomary, Staff Writer at Distractify
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
"Zanessa was my entire childhood, and I always thought they would be together forever, end up married and raise a family together. Obviously, things didn't work out the way I hoped, and nearly 12 years later, I'm still holding out hope that they will one day reconcile — it's highly unlikely, but a girl can dream!" –Allison DeGrushe, Staff Writer at Distractify
Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder
"This is a throwback, but Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder basically belong together and we all know it." –Chrissy Bobic, TV Entertainment Writer at Distractify
Katy Perry and Russell Brand
"Man oh man, I wish Katy Perry and Russell Brand were still together. I think I cried when they broke up. I just loved both of them so much (I still do) even though I know it was a pretty toxic relationship. There was just so much passion and quirkiness and sexy comedy. They could have been such an off-beat power couple." –Jamie Lerner, Staff Writer at Distractify
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
"Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were literally the King and Queen of Coachella. They always looked so happy and trendy in their little outfits." –Elissa Noblitt, Associate Copy Editor at Distractify
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
"I really wish Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were still together because they’re both hot and likable and still friends!" –Lizzy Rosenberg, SEO Editor at Green Matters
Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
"These two are incredibly confusing. So they were both castmates and writers on The Office, and their characters dated, but allegedly, they had a real-life thing going on behind the scenes. They never put an official label on it according to B. J., but there was a starting point and an ending point. And now years after The Office wrapped, they still appear to just be two single, best friends? Enough already! Get back together or whatever that was!" –Kelly Corbett, Staff Writer at Distractify