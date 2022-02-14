7 Celebrity Couples Who We Wish Were Still Together

Breakups are hard. Not just for the folks involved, but for those who have been following and gushing over the romance from the get-go. At Distractify, we spend a lot of time analyzing celebrity relationships. So much so, that when and if certain couples call it quits, we instantly go into mourning mode.

Can you relate? I'm sure we've all had at least one celebrity couple who we completely idolized, but unfortunately, their relationship didn't last.