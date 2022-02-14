Sorry Not Sorry, but We Just Really Can't Stand These Celebrity Couples

Sorry Not Sorry, but We Just Really Can't Stand These Celebrity CouplesBy Kelly Corbett
Feb. 14 2022, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Some celebrity couples make sense. Think Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Barack and Michelle Obama, or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They're cute, sweet, and there is nothing at all fishy about their love.
But not all star-studded pairs come across that way. Some make us uncomfortable or make us cringe. And others just seem staged.
It hurts. Especially when it involves stars that we love and care for. Because just as we wouldn't want our friends to get involved in a chaotic relationship, we don't want our fave A-listers to either.
At Distractify, we spend more time obsessing over celebrity relationships than our own (send help). And while we write scores of articles on famed pairs, we want you to know that we don't actually ship every couple. In fact, we dislike many of them, and it's about time we come clean.
Below, some members of our staff have shared which celebrity couples make absolutely zero sense to them. Maybe you feel the same way. Or maybe you disagree — which is totally cool too. These are merely just our opinions. Keep scrolling for the list!
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
"Their whole spiritual connection thing is fine but they go on and on about it so much, it's exhausting. Also, I can never forget how under the radar problematic Machine Gun Kelly is. Remember the comments he made about Kendall Jenner when she was like 17? –Chrissy Bobic, TV Entertainment Writer at Distractify
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
"To me, it just seems like a PR stunt. Harry and Olivia film a movie together — mind you, she's the director — and then once filming ends, there are photos of them spreading online looking lovey-dovey. Sounds a bit fishy, no? But anyway, I'm team Jason Sudeikis because he said he was blindsided and heartbroken over how quickly the pair began dating. (We are too, Jason.)" –Allison DeGrushe, Staff Writer at Distractify
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
"I really can’t stand Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian because the Kardashian family seems pretty toxic and controlling. Meanwhile, Travis Barker seems cool and is extremely talented!" –Lizzy Rosenberg, SEO Editor at Green Matters
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
"[I] don't love John Mulaney and Olivia Munn because of the whole him likely cheating on his wife and impregnating Olivia even though he allegedly told his wife he didn't want kids thing. Also, [I] low key used to have such a crush on Olivia Munn, but she's such a 'pick me' girl." –Chrissy Bobic, TV Entertainment Writer at Distractify
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
"OK, hear me out: I have mixed feelings about Sam Asghari. While he appears to make Britney very happy, part of me wonders if we can even trust this dude? I mean, why didn't he speak out about her conservatorship years ago? He definitely could have been more helpful.
"After all Britney has been through, I just want to make sure he's prioritizing her, and sometimes I feel like all he cares about are his biceps. In short: The vibes are off." –Kelly Corbett, Staff Writer at Distractify