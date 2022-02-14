Logo
Home > Relationships
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Source: Getty Images

Sorry Not Sorry, but We Just Really Can't Stand These Celebrity Couples

By

Feb. 14 2022, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Some celebrity couples make sense. Think Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Barack and Michelle Obama, or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They're cute, sweet, and there is nothing at all fishy about their love.

But not all star-studded pairs come across that way. Some make us uncomfortable or make us cringe. And others just seem staged.

Article continues below advertisement

It hurts. Especially when it involves stars that we love and care for. Because just as we wouldn't want our friends to get involved in a chaotic relationship, we don't want our fave A-listers to either.

At Distractify, we spend more time obsessing over celebrity relationships than our own (send help). And while we write scores of articles on famed pairs, we want you to know that we don't actually ship every couple. In fact, we dislike many of them, and it's about time we come clean.

Below, some members of our staff have shared which celebrity couples make absolutely zero sense to them. Maybe you feel the same way. Or maybe you disagree — which is totally cool too. These are merely just our opinions. Keep scrolling for the list!

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Source: Getty Images

"Their whole spiritual connection thing is fine but they go on and on about it so much, it's exhausting. Also, I can never forget how under the radar problematic Machine Gun Kelly is. Remember the comments he made about Kendall Jenner when she was like 17? –Chrissy Bobic, TV Entertainment Writer at Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde
Source: Getty Images

"To me, it just seems like a PR stunt. Harry and Olivia film a movie together — mind you, she's the director — and then once filming ends, there are photos of them spreading online looking lovey-dovey. Sounds a bit fishy, no? But anyway, I'm team Jason Sudeikis because he said he was blindsided and heartbroken over how quickly the pair began dating. (We are too, Jason.)" –Allison DeGrushe, Staff Writer at Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Source: Getty Images

"I really can’t stand Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian because the Kardashian family seems pretty toxic and controlling. Meanwhile, Travis Barker seems cool and is extremely talented!" –Lizzy Rosenberg, SEO Editor at Green Matters

Article continues below advertisement

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
Source: Getty Images

"[I] don't love John Mulaney and Olivia Munn because of the whole him likely cheating on his wife and impregnating Olivia even though he allegedly told his wife he didn't want kids thing. Also, [I] low key used to have such a crush on Olivia Munn, but she's such a 'pick me' girl." –Chrissy Bobic, TV Entertainment Writer at Distractify

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Source: Getty Images

"OK, hear me out: I have mixed feelings about Sam Asghari. While he appears to make Britney very happy, part of me wonders if we can even trust this dude? I mean, why didn't he speak out about her conservatorship years ago? He definitely could have been more helpful.

"After all Britney has been through, I just want to make sure he's prioritizing her, and sometimes I feel like all he cares about are his biceps. In short: The vibes are off." –Kelly Corbett, Staff Writer at Distractify

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here Are All of the Adorable Celebrity Couples Competing on HBO Max's 'About Last Night'

Are Snooki and Jionni Still Together? He's Never on 'Jersey Shore'

Are ‘Before the 90 Days’ Stars Jasmine and Gino Still Together?

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.