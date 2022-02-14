Sorry Not Sorry, but We Just Really Can't Stand These Celebrity Couples

It hurts. Especially when it involves stars that we love and care for. Because just as we wouldn't want our friends to get involved in a chaotic relationship, we don't want our fave A-listers to either.

At Distractify, we spend more time obsessing over celebrity relationships than our own (send help). And while we write scores of articles on famed pairs, we want you to know that we don't actually ship every couple. In fact, we dislike many of them, and it's about time we come clean.