Here Are All of the Adorable Celebrity Couples Competing on HBO Max's 'About Last Night'By Bianca Piazza
Feb. 11 2022, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Based on the 1970s game show Tattletales, HBO Max's game show About Last Night sees Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and his cookbook author wife Ayesha Curry — whom he's known since he was a church-going teen — as its warm hosts. The set is made to look like a cozy, intimate date night, and Ayesha and Steph challenge three celebrity couples per episode, who compete for donations to charities of their choosing.
Contestants answer spicy, provocative questions like, "If you had a warning label attached to you, what would it most likely say?" and raunchy asks like, "Who walks around naked more?" About Last Night gets famous duos to reveal the private inner-workings of their relationships — and it's all for good causes! It's adorable, light-hearted comfort-viewing at its finest.
Here are the victims — we mean couples — competing on each episode. Get those cocktails ready, because it's game time.
Episode 1: Stephen Jackson and Tammy Jackson, Adam Pally and Daniella Pally, Malin Åkerman and Jack Donnelly
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson and Tamara "Tammy" Jackson:
Married since: 2021
Fun fact: Stephen proposed to his girlfriend on his 43rd birthday. "This was the easiest yes I've ever said," Tammy wrote in an Instagram post. "Him proposing to me on HIS special day makes me feel even more special. It was so sweet and selfless that he wanted to make it about me on his own birthday."
Actor Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and his high school sweetheart, Daniella Pally:
Married since: 2008
Fun fact: TV actor Adam Pally told Conan O'Brien in 2012 that his wife, Daniella — who used to own a New Jersey-based women's boutique called Ruby — used to be "such a great drinking buddy," prior to their life with kids. The couple currently has two children: GG and Cole Pally.
Actors Malin Åkerman (27 Dresses) and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis):
Married since: 2018
Fun fact: According to Vogue, the two met through Malin's younger sister’s boyfriend before maintaining a close two-year friendship. Malin and Jack eventually caught feelings for each other, leading up to a dreamy-yet-casual barefoot wedding on a Tulum beach.
Episode 2: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas, Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, Terry Crews and Rebecca King Crews
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill) and Josh Dallas (Manifest):
Married since: 2014
Fun fact: Per People, Ginnifer hilariously once offered her fellow Once Upon a Time star husband's sperm to her BFF. "I offered his sperm to one of my best friends who was gonna be a single mom. And my husband and the best friend were the ones who were like, 'This could lead to complications.' And I was like, 'I just feel like you need to procreate.'"
Actors and filmmakers Mark Duplass (Creep) and Katie Aselton (Black Rock):
Married since: 2006
Fun fact: Mark and Katie met on New Year's Eve circa 2001. "We kissed at 11:30 p.m.," Mark told Us Weekly. The lovebirds have worked together on projects like FX's seven-season sitcom The League and HBO's short-lived dramedy Togetherness.
Actor Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and R&B singer-songwriter Rebecca King Crews:
Married since: 1990
Fun fact: Terry and Rebecca's three decades of marriage have seen porn addiction and infidelity, which they openly spoke about in their 2021 memoir, Stronger Together. "We're sharing very, very intimate conversations we had only in therapy and with each other [in Stronger Together]," Terry stated. "It's all with the world now."
Episode 3: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Sam Jay and Yanise Monét, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price
Singer Ashlee Simpson and actor-singer Evan Ross (ATL):
Married since: 2014
Fun fact: The married couple had a one-season E! reality show in 2018 called Ashlee+Evan, which showcased their relationship, their life as new parents, and the production of their first album as a pop music duo.
Writer and comedian Sam Jay and interior designer Yanise Monét:
Together since: iIt's complicated.
Fun fact: According to People, the two have been an on-and-off couple since meeting in Atlanta through mutual friends nearly 15 years ago. "We argue a lot and wipe boogies on each other," Sam quipped. "I think we also take care of one another. She prays for me a lot. That's a big showing of love, and she sages me a lot."
Chef and author Curtis Stone and actress Lindsay Price:
Married since: 2013
Fun fact: The two were set up on a blind date by mutual friends back in 2009. Curtis wasn't super enthusiastic about the date, that is until he saw Lindsay. "We met on a blind date. None of us wanted to go. But when I saw her, I thought 'Wow.' Who wouldn't change their mind? Any man would, she's beautiful," he told Daily Mail Australia.
Episode 4: Anna Camp and Michael Johnson, Loni Love and James Welsh, Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn
Actress Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and drummer Michael Johnson:
Together since: 2020
Fun fact: Anna and Michael spent the early days of the global pandemic quarantining together. “He’s an amazing cook. I will say that,” Anna told Entertainment Tonight. “We’ve done some things where we cook for the movie we’re watching. So if we’re watching an Italian movie, we’ll have an Italian food night.”
Comedian and TV host Loni Love (The Real) and actor James Welsh (Dirty John):
Together since: 2018
Fun fact: Amazingly, Loni and James met on dating site Christian Mingle despite not being Christians! “We’re religious but we’re not Christians. But you know what? I wanted to meet a nice man. And so I figured, well, let me go on ChristianMingle.com,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2021.
Actor and comedian Bobby Lee (Inside Job) and podcaster Khalyla Kuhn:
Together since: approximately 2013 (there are rumors they got married in 2016)
Fun fact: The longtime partners run the TigerBelly podcast together. Though Bobby and Khalyla two are super private regarding their romantic relationship, it's believed that the two met via Tinder in 2013.
Episode 5: Sydel Curry and Damion Lee, Casey Wilson and David Caspe, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts
Former college volleyball player Sydel Curry and Golden State Warriors player Damion Lee:
Married since: 2018
Fun fact: Athleticism runs in the family! Sydel met Damion at a Philadelphia arena while watching Steph Curry play in the NCAA tournament, as reported by Essence. The two went on a whopping four dates in five days, and their love blossomed from there.
Actress Casey Wilson (The Shrink Next Door) and writer-producer David Caspe:
Married since: 2014
Fun fact: The two met after Casey auditioned for a role in David's ABC sitcom, Happy Endings, in 2010. They later collaborated again on David's one-season NBC sitcom, Marry Me, which premiered in October 2014.
Actress Niecy Nash (Claws) and singer Jessica Betts:
Married since: 2020
Fun fact: After years of friendship and two divorces, Niecy — the former wife of a pastor — developed feelings for her longtime buddy, Jessica. “She was all I could think about,” Niecy told Advocate. “I was like, 'I never want to imagine a future without this being. ... I don’t want that.'” The feelings were new, but Niecy never felt like she was "hiding" who she was from the world. She jokingly calls Jessica her "hersband."
Episode 6: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, Tituss Burgess and Pablo Salinas
Actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and contractor and HGTV personality Jonathan Scott:
Together since: 2019
Fun fact: The Elf star met the Property Brothers star while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in September 2019. A source told Us Weekly that the two had “instant chemistry,” bonding over their shared adoration for “music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols.”
Comedians and actors Natasha Leggero (Another Period) and Moshe Kasher (The Opening Act):
Married since: 2015
Fun fact: Together, the funny couple released a three-part Netflix stand-up special called The Honeymoon Stand Up Special in 2018. They later released the successful podcast The Endless Honeymoon in July 2019 — which sees them give relationship advice to callers while also discussing the ins and outs of their own partnership.
Actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Pablo Salinas:
Together since: not specified
Fun fact: As reported by The New York Times in 2016, Tituss and his partner, Pablo, live in Harlem, N.Y, together along with their dogs, Micah and Hanz.
Episode 7: Draymond Green and Hazel Renee, Lauren Lapkus and Mike Castle, Mario Cantone and Jerry Dixon
Golden State Warriors basketball player Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee (Empire):
Together since: approximately 2018 (engaged since 2019)
Fun fact: Both halves of the couple have children from previous marriages. Draymond looks at Hazel's daughter, Olive Jay — whose father is basketball player Jacob Pullen — as his own. "I thank God that He chose me to be a part of your life. What a blessing you are, and I thank Mami and Jake for making such a wonderful baby girl and allowing me to take part in helping raise you," he wrote in an Instagram post celebrating her 5th birthday.
Actors Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) and Mike Castle (Clipped):
Married since: 2018
Fun fact: In May 2021, the acting couple announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl, come the summer. "Welcome to this strange world, Holly," Mike later captioned the first Instagram video featuring their new baby in July 2021.
Actor Mario Cantone (Sex and the City) and Broadway actor, writer, and director Jerry Dixon:
Married since: 2011
Fun fact: After two decades of love, Mario and Jerry finally tied the knot when gay marriage was first legalized in New York. “We’re older now. We’ve been together 20 years," he told The View co-host Joy Behar. "After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Thanks for the anti-climactic honeymoon, government!’”
Episode 8: Andre Iguodala and Christina Gutierrez, Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, W. Kamau Bell and Melissa Bell
Golden State Warriors basketball player Andre Iguodala and Christina Gutierrez:
Married since: 2015
Fun fact: As mentioned by ClutchPoints, Andre and Christina are childhood sweethearts who first met back during their Springfield, Ill., high school days. The two finally got hitched in 2015 (after what appears to be an on-and-off relationship), and they brought their first child, Andre Tyler Iguodala II, into the world in 2007.
Actress and comedian Tig Notaro (Army of the Dead) and actress Stephanie Allynne (The L Word: Generation Q):
Married since: 2015
Fun fact: The actresses met while filming the 2013 comedy In a World, but it took a little while for romantic feelings to fully develop — especially because Stephanie didn't know she was queer! "I was so into Tig and I was falling in love with her and I didn't know how to identify it because I thought I was straight. I kept gravitating toward her and wanting to spend time with her," Stephanie told Cosmopolitan in 2015.
Comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell and choreographer and dancer Melissa Bell:
Married since: 2009
Fun fact: After the birth of their third daughter in 2018, the couple knew they were done having kids. When Melissa first suggested her husband get a vasectomy, he was taken aback.
"'For 15 years, I've been taking the pill.' That means my wife had been altering her body chemistry for my pleasure and carrying the responsibility of our family planning, while I just got to be footloose and condom-free," W. Kamau wrote for CNN. In the end, he got the vasectomy.
All eight episodes of About Last Night are currently streaming on HBO Max.