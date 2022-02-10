'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Has a Brand-New Location and Cast

But Chicago isn't the only filming location for Love Is Blind Season 2. Once the cast members are coupled up, they get to leave the pods and spend time face to face at a Mexico resort.

According to Elite Daily, the resort is Costa Mujeres's TRS Coral Hotel. The couples all head to the retreat once they are engaged. There, everyone gets to know their prospective spouse and the couples share their experiences with other couples who came together in the pods.