'Gone in the Night' Star John Gallagher Jr. "Was Dying to Work" With Winona Ryder (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: What about Gone in the Night stood out to you?

John Gallagher Jr.: The biggest factor was ... I was dying to work with Winona Ryder. I thought it was just amazing that she [was] attached to this film. She was interested in having me join the cast, and I'm such a fan of hers.

Also, the script was just so enthralling. I had no idea where it was going; it kept me reading, it kept me guessing, and it kept me hooked. It had these really rich and interesting characters that I was fascinated with and related to. I really wanted to work with Winona and I hadn't read anything quite like it.