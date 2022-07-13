A Rumor That Zendaya Is in 'Stranger Things 5' Is Too Much for Fans to Handle
Although it's only been a few weeks since the fourth season of Stranger Things ended, speculation about the fifth and final season of the show has already begun in earnest. One of the craziest rumors about the next season is that Euphoria star Zendaya will be joining the show. Understandably, people were thrilled about the possibility of this happening, but is there any truth behind the rumors?
Is Zendaya going to be in 'Stranger Things 5'?
As much as many might love for Zendaya to join the show, it seems like that's not likely to be in the cards. According to HITC, the rumor that she would be joining the cast was started by a fan of both the show and Zendaya on TikTok. A user with the handle @baconwithsyruppp posted a video on July 12 with text claiming that Zendaya had been cast and would appear in the new season.
“The Duffer Brothers just confirmed Zendayas gunna (going to be) in stranger things 5," the exact text read.
This naturally got plenty of people excited, but there have been no official reports to confirm the text of this video. It seems, then, that this user was misleading people in posting this report, maybe in the hopes that the rumor would lead to Zendaya actually being cast.
There will be no new characters in the last season.
The reason it's almost certain that Zendaya won't be appearing in that final season is because the Duffer brothers, who write and direct the show, have confirmed that there will be no new characters introduced during the show's final season. This on its own almost completely debunks the casting of Zendaya, although it's possible that the Duffers are lying or misleading us about how that final season will actually play out.
Addison Rae has also been rumored to join the cast.
Zendaya is not the only one who has been rumored to join the cast. TikTok star Addison Rae was rumored to join the cast prior to season 4, and she's also been rumored to join ahead of the fifth season. Like the Zendaya rumor, though, it seems like this is nothing more than hopeful speculation from fans of Addison's who want to see her appear on the show.
The core group on 'Stranger Things' will work together in season 5.
Season 4 of Stranger Things saw the show's core group separated out geographically, and they spent almost the entirety of the season in that state. In season 5, though, the Duffers have confirmed that the cast will be reunited and the show's core group of characters will be working together to correct the fallout from the end of the fourth season.
It's unclear exactly when that fifth and final season will be coming, but fans are already chomping at the bit to see more of the show. Stranger Things 5 may not feature Zendaya, but it will probably be pretty good anyway.