If You Call the 'Stranger Things' Surfer Boy Pizza Number, Here's What Happens
Season 4 of Stranger Things includes a fictional pizza chain known as Surfer Boy Pizza, where the new character Argyle (Eduardo Franco) works. The chain comes in handy later in the series for its pizza dough freezers, but fans are discovering that the phone number listed on Argyle's delivery fan is fully functioning.
What happens when you call the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number? And can you buy Surfer Boy Pizza in stores? Here's what you need to know about this new Easter egg from the fan-favorite Netflix series.
TikTok users are calling the 'Stranger Things' Surfer Boy Pizza phone number.
Viewers might recall that during Season 3 of the show, Netflix set up Murray Bauman's phone number. If fans dialed 618-625-8313, it would lead to Murray's answering machine with a lengthy message, much to the delight of Stranger Things fans everywhere. Now, it appears they have relied on this viral Easter egg trick once more, this time for Surfer Boy Pizza.
As seen on the back of Argyle's van, the official phone number for Surfer Boy Pizza is listed as 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992). In the show, the pizza chain becomes a vital part of Eleven, Jonathan, Mike, Will, and Argyle's mission to return to Hawkins so Eleven can help save the world from Vecna.
In a TikTok posted by Bianca Bell/@yonkavision on May 28, 2022, she writes, "I wonder if anyone else tried calling Surfer Boy Pizza in Stranger Things." Bianca then dials the number present on the back of the Surfer Boy Pizza van, visible in Season 4, Episode 1. The result is a message from Argyle himself, which ends with him saying, "Hello?"
Several users in the comments posted that their messages were slightly different. One user wrote, "I got one about yellow crust and a very extensive order." Another wrote, "Mine said an order of a pizza that someone was ordering." Either way, this new Easter egg is the perfect complement to Season 4!
Where can you buy Surfer Boy Pizza?
Netflix's viral marketing doesn't stop with the Surfer Boy Pizza phone number. In collaboration with Walmart, you can now purchase a frozen pizza from the fictional chain in four flavors: Pepperoni, Supreme, Meat Lovers, or Pineapple Jalapeño. All pizzas come in the Surfer Boy Pizza signature red-and-white checkered boxes. You can also purchase all four flavors in a variety pack, perfect for a sleepover or spooky Stranger Things party.
It's unclear how long the pizza will be in stores, so be sure to grab your slice while you have a chance! If you'd really like to go all-in and dress like Argyle too, be sure to check out the Quiksilver x Stranger Things collaboration to snag a Surfer Boy Pizza t-shirt.
Hopefully, fans haven't seen the last of Surfer Boy Pizza. Maybe the chain will open a branch in Hawkins during Season 5?
Until then, you can watch Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things only on Netflix.