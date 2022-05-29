Eduardo Franco Credits His Family for Creating His Signature Locks of Hair

Eduardo also added that for a scene where Jonathan and Argyle are hitting golf balls into a junkyard, he and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan, were taken to a golf course to learn how to play. The bonding experience that followed helped cement the characters' onscreen friendship through a real-life one.

"It was so crazy. Charlie was sipping some beers and I was drinking some sodas. When you finally whacked a ball and it sounds the way if you hear that pop, it’s so satisfying."