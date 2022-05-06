If you were ever on the fence about getting married, watching an ugly divorce proceeding will probably be a surefire way to keep you from stepping down the aisle. And if you decide to watch a celebrity divorce case, well, then, you're in for quite a ride. And while Johnny Depp's defamation suit against his ex Amber Heard isn't a divorce case, viewers have nonetheless become privy to a bunch of personal secrets about the couple. Secrets that are leading people to believe Heard was snorting coke while on the stand during questioning.Why do people think Amber Heard was sniffing coke on the stand?A former private nurse who attended to Heard, Erin Falati, gave a video deposition regarding her experiences with the Aquaman actress, along with some of the issues that she dealt with. According to Falati, Heard informed the nurse that she struggled with "bipolar disorder, ADHD, co-dependency, and insomnia" (per the New York Post) while being married to Johnny Depp."I have a generalized memory of there being … jealous and anxiety issues, including mistrust within the relationship. I have a vague sense of those issues popping up throughout the years, but I wouldn’t say that was a constant theme," Falati said in her testimony.\n\nShe also added that in her notes that Heard was addicted to both "cocaine and liquor" and consumed 1-3 glasses of red wine a day.She goes on to state that Heard admitted to being high for 24 hours straight at Coachella 2016 while enjoying a cocktail of recreational drugs: "Client admits to illicit drug use during the trip — ingested mushrooms and MDMA simultaneously and also consumed alcohol and said she was high for 24 hours straight," Falati wrote, per Marca.This was apparently a trait that Heard may've inherited from her parents according to the nurse: "[Heard] reports [a] familial history of substance abuse. Both mother and father have abused and become dependent on stimulants (methamphetamine) opiates and alcohol," she wrote, according to the Post.\n\nSo it's this information that may've informed a now viral video of Amber Heard on the stand.There's speculation among some social media users that Heard had cocaine inside of her tissue while on the stand and was snorting it in between questioning while pretending to wipe her nose during bits of what people called "forced" crying. However, some have pointed out that keeping it in a napkin is probably a bad move. \n\nAnd there is obviously zero evidence that any of this is true.The 'Talented Mr. Ripley' claim regarding Amber Heard is false.Much has been said about the actress's "histrionics" while testifying in the defamation case, with many claiming that the details from Heard's statements were lifted straight from works of art.However, as Snopes notes, the claim that she took a line straight from Gwyneth Paltrow's character in The Talented Mr. Ripley is false. Heard did not say lines from the movie in a court statement, and the text from her "testimony" that's being shared online is not true.