James Franco’s Next Movie Features an Actor You Probably Haven’t Thought About in a While

In recent years there's been a reckoning for individuals who've been accused of sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct. But accusations don't always result in someone actually being held accountable for their actions. People are now wondering what happened to James Franco after accusations against him came to light.

What happened to James Franco after his sexual assault settlement case?

Reports of James Franco's "creepy" behavior circulated the internet for some time. But it wasn't until a slew of accusations surrounding his now-defunct acting studio came to light, along with an eventual $2.2 million settlement, that folks have officially distanced themselves from the Golden Globe-winning actor, including longtime buddy and collaborator Seth Rogen.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Two students from Franco's acting school alleged that he orchestrated auditions and film sequences of a sexual nature, prioritizing his ability to engage in lewd acts with actresses over the educational aspect of the program. One of several women who accused the Your Highness actor of misconduct, Hilary Dusome, said, "I don't think he started teaching with bad intentions, but he went down a path and damaged a lot of people in the process."

This on-screen father-son duo was last pictured in 2018.



Willem Dafoe is expected to return as Green Goblin for "Spider-Man: No Way Home".



While James Franco is 🥺 pic.twitter.com/pqdScIfO7u — Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst Web (@TobeyKirstenWeb) September 4, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Dusome also stated, "I felt like I was selected for something based on my hard work and my merit, and when I realized it was because I have nice [breasts], it was pretty clear that was not the case." A quick look at James's IMDb page shows a prolific list of credits, with multiple projects released/packed into a single year. However, after the allegations came to light, those numbers dwindled.

this account is a james franco safe space pic.twitter.com/PmHTJ1I9ZN — 🕊 (@rivsvirgo) August 31, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

While much of that can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, a quick look at his most recent project may point to James's career trajectory from now on; he's starring in basically only his own projects. The Long Home has been completed, and it not only stars the Spider-Man actor but also Josh Hartnett. Yes, the same Josh Hartnett who quit Hollywood at the peak of his popularity but has slowly been making his way back into the film business.

Source: IMDb