Stassi Schroeder's Relationship History, Including the Messy 'Vanderpump Rules' Details

American reality show Vanderpump Rules is known for some totally messy relationships. While Scandoval might have stolen the show, Stassi Schroeder has her own complicated past with love.

Stassi might be happily married to Beau now, but there was a time when things were a bit more dicey. After all, any good reality TV show needs to have an element of love drama to really keep an audience interested. So, who did Stassi date before her current man/

Source: Getty Images Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder

Jax Taylor

OG Vanderpump Rules fans know that Jax Taylor and Stassi were one of the main couples straight off Season 1. "Me and Jax just kind of bring everyone together," Stassi said on the show. "The boys are drawn to him, and the girls are drawn to me, so we just kind of lead the pack."

The pair were already dating for a couple of years before the cameras started rolling, so they had an established dynamic. Unfortunately, it wasn't able to last since Jax cheated on Stassi during a trip to Las Vegas.

Frank Herlihy

After her split from Jax, Stassi began dating Frank Herlihy. However, their relationship was super brief, just like Frank's stint on the show itself. Underneath all of the drama, the show is really about restaurant service, and Frank just wasn't up to standards.

In one scene, a customer threw a drink in his face. While this could have just been a high tension moment, Lisa Vanderpump felt something was off and asked questions. When she discovered he was rude to the guest, she immediately fired him and he was gone from the show's mix for good.

Source: Getty Images Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher

Patrick Meagher

Stassi and Patrick Maegher's relationship felt like a total rollercoaster. At first, a lot of their relationship was kept away from the cameras, even though they spent much of Season 3 and Season 4 together. The pair were even living together at one point, but they struggled to keep their connection together. “We’ve broken up and gotten back together so many times, it was like, ‘Godd--n, we can’t do this pattern anymore, this routine of breaking up and getting back together every month,’” Stassi explained on her podcast in 2016.

Even after that realization, Stassi did get back together with Patrick. It didn't pan out for the best, though, because in 2017, she explained on her podcast: “We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary. Granted, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day.

"I didn’t even get a f--king daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broken up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for.”

Beau Clark

By February 2018, Stassi was linked with Beau, which would be a relationship that turned into a marriage. In December 2018, Beau made his first appearance on the television show. Fans were able to watch their relationship grow and flourish.