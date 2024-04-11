Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Luke Broderick Had an Established Career Before Joining 'The Valley' Being a doting boyfriend and future baby daddy isn't the only thing on Luke's plate. He had a successful job before meeting Kristen. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 10 2024, Published 10:34 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

A new face has joined the realm of Bravolebrities thanks to the new Vanderpump Rules spin-off, The Valley. The series follows former Vanderpump Rules cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute as they live their lives in the Valley. The cast is mainly comprised of new and semi-new faces, including Luke Broderick, Kristen's new beau. This is Luke's first foray into the reality TV world, but he's making new fans and enemies.

Kristen and Luke are already at the center of drama on The Valley. Kristen has found herself in hot water thanks to a game of telephone gone very wrong, leading to accusations of the very thing that got her fired from Vanderpump Rules. The whole situation unfolded after Luke butted heads with Jesse Lally and Jax for separate reasons. Fans can see that Luke will always fight for Kristen. The couple is living together and hoping to have a baby. So, what is Luke's job in The Valley?

What is Luke Broderick's job in ‘The Valley’?

Being a doting boyfriend and future baby daddy isn't the only thing on Luke's plate. Not much is known about the work he did between 2022 to now, but he had a very different career before meeting Kristen. According to a Facebook page that hasn't been updated since 2021, Luke used to work as a real estate agent in Indiana. The page shows that he was a realtor at Brown County Realty. He built a new career in Colorado and lives with Kristin part-time in Los Angeles.

Luke's current focus seems to be on a life with Kristen.

Kristen and Luke are very candid about their relationship on their podcast. Now that they're living together in their new apartment, their mission is to have a baby. Despite only being together for a short amount of time, Kristen is determined to have a child as soon as possible. Her age is likely the primary reason because it can be difficult for women to conceive as they get older. Kristen shared with People that she had a miscarriage in 2023.

When did Luke and Kristen get together?

Luke and Kristen met at a wedding they both attended in Colorado. Kristen was a bridesmaid and was nervous about pursuing a relationship with Luke. She had just ended a tumultuous relationship with Alex Menache. However, it became clear that Luke was different from the men in her past relationships. Luke has been vocal about his preference for an outdoorsy lifestyle. His Bravo bio says, “Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but moved to the valley to be with Kristen.”

Luke is Kristen's biggest supporter in life and on ‘The Valley.’