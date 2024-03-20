Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Jax Will Probably Never See Luke as the "Number Two Guy in the Group" on 'The Valley' Jax thinks Kristen should "pick a guy that's gonna stay in LA" instead of Luke to have a baby with. By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

Despite Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute having a past romantic relationship (if we can really call their hookups that), they're basically like brother and sister these days. That's probably why Jax seems to be a bit protective of Kristen and her relationship with boyfriend Luke Broderick on The Valley. Well, Jax is either protective or very very determined to remain at the center of the show's drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Either way, his behavior toward Luke, who is a newbie to reality TV and honestly the purest of heart for it, has viewers confused. Why doesn't Jax like Luke, and will his opinion have any bearing on what Kristen thinks of her boyfriend? Jax is the number one guy in the group, after all. At least, when it came to Vanderpump Rules he was.

Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why doesn't Jax like Luke on 'The Valley'?

When Jax and the other guys meet up for some virtual golf, Jax chomps at the bit to give his two cents about how he feels about Luke. While Luke talks about his relationship with Kristen and their plans to have a baby together even though they still don't live in the same state, Jax looks on and he seems like he has a lot to say. Which he eventually does, because Jax is Jax. Later, at a party at Jax and Brittany's house, Jax opens up a little about Luke.

"We've all known Kristen for many, many, many years," Jax tells producers. "Luke is f--ked." He also pretends not to know Luke's name and asks if his last name is Colorado, since that's where Luke still spends 99 percent of his time. "I just think she needs to really think about it, you know, and really make sure she's ready," Jax adds. "And maybe pick a guy that's gonna stay in LA."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

The issue doesn't seem to be that Jax doesn't like Luke specifically. But he doesn't see Kristen with him long-term. And if that's the case, then our resident number one guy in the group likely doesn't feel a need to make an effort to really bond with him. Even though Kristen is kind of like a sister to him at this point.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Kristen Doute and Luke still together?

Kristen and Luke have a long distance relationship on The Valley, and no we aren't just talking about different zip codes in the greater Los Angeles area. Luke lives in Colorado, where he owns a sizable piece of land, but he takes trips to California to see Kristen often. So often that they want to have a baby together as soon as they can.