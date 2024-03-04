Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Even If Scheana Shay Isn’t in ‘The Valley,’ She’s Definitely in the Valley It might not be a coincidence that Scheana is a homeowner in the same area where the new ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff is filming. By Dan Clarendon Mar. 4 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Many Vanderpump Rules fans are curious to know whether Scheana Shay is following her former costars from the Bravo show onto the spinoff The Valley. Such a leap would make sense, we reckon, especially now that Scheana is living in the San Fernando Valley, the new series’s milieu.

Debuting on March 19, 2024, after a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo’s The Valley “follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships, and feisty friendships,” the network explains. We already know that Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute are starring in the show, and Scheana might not be far behind. Keep reading for all of the details.

Is Scheana Shay in ‘The Valley’?

Although Scheana isn’t listed as a full-time cast member of The Valley, Bravo viewers have spotted both her and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent in promos for the new reality series. A screenshot from the fan account @vanderpumprulesparty on Instagram shows the duo in action.

And fans wouldn’t be surprised to see either of them make the leap. “I’d like them to transition to The Valley,” one Instagram user said in a comment on the @vanderpumprulesparty post. “Most of that cast are their real-life friends, and I think it would be much [more] authentic to their current lifestyles.”

Another commenter said Scheana and Lala would be making a “smart business move” starring on The Valley, arguing that we’re “maybe one season [away] from [Vanderpump Rules] being cancelled.” Someone else concurred. “Diversify the portfolio!” that commenter wrote. “Hustlers! Smart money moves to get it when it’s offered!”

Scheana recently bought a house in the Valley.

Records reveal that Scheana, who has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since its 2013 debut, recently dropped $2.5 million on a house in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, per Robb Report. The modern farmhouse-style home boasts nearly 4,000 square feet of space, including a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, and a family room with French doors opening out to the patio, the pool and spa, and the hedged backyard, the site adds.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, and each of the four guest bedrooms has a full bathroom en suite, according to Robb Report. The master bedroom, on the other hand, has a fireplace, a balcony, and a walk-in closet.

On the Feb. 23 episode of the Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast, Scheana confirmed reports that she had bought a home in Sherman Oaks and that her husband Brock Davies signed the property to her in an interspousal transfer deed.