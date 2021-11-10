'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Has a Very Interesting Dating History

There’s a lot more to the story when it comes to Scheana Shay than people might realize. The beautiful television personality also makes living as an actress, singer, and podcast host. Her time starting on the Bravo reality TV show Vanderpump Rules has been huge for her budding notoriety as well. With over 1.3 million followers on Instagram , it’s clear as day she's become someone others in the world are curious to learn more about. Let’s take a deep dive into her dating history.

Scheana reconnected with a man she knew in high school named Mike Shay who proposed to her on the second season of Vanderpump Rules. The proposal episode premiered in 2013 and fans couldn’t have been happier for them at the time. Their wedding ceremony took place on camera for the show, but in 2014 they ended up getting divorced.

The second man Scheana was publicly involved with was Eddie Cibrian and what makes this relationship so messy is that it developed while he was still married to his ex-wife Brandi Glanville . Scheana revealed that she called him out for his behavior when she found out he was married in 2011. He got divorced but even after he tried to make it work with Scheana again, it wasn’t meant to be for the couple since he ultimately ended up marrying LeAnn Rimes .

Back when Scheana was working as a cocktail waitress before everyone knew her name, she had a brief fling with John Mayer in 2009. Whatever they had wasn’t built to last since he ended up moving on with women like Taylor Swift , Rashida Jones , and Katy Perry afterward… just to name a few.

What about Scheana’s more recent relationships?

Rob Valletta is the man Scheana started dating after her divorce from Mike. She gushed about the romance throughout Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules leading her fans to believe she finally found the one. Unfortunately, they called it quits in 2017 after dating for one year. In 2018, Scheana was romantically linked to Robby Hayes who you might recognize from The Bachelorette. They went on a few dates in front of the cameras for Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules but by 2018, things were over for the two.

According to Us Weekly, they ended because Robby ghosted her! Getting ghosted didn’t slow Scheana down for too long though because she was able to start dating a bartender named Adam Spott that same year. Even though the two seemed to have a great connection, she considered their relationship to be a friends-with-benefits arrangement rather than something real.

Max Boyens is the man Scheana was able to get excited about after things with Adam hit the fan. The excitement didn't last for long because by the time Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules was released, it was clear Scheana and Max were done with each other.