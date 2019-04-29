'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana's On-and-Off Relationship With Adam Is "Complicated"

Over the past seven seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay's love life has been something of a background plot line. We first saw her get married to Mike Shay in Season 3 and watched that marriage last four years until the end of Season 5. Then we saw Scheana date Robert Parks-Valletta during Season 6.

She was so serious about Robert that she told the cameras in a confessional that she looked forward to having kids with the actor even after their relationship had ended. But what's going on between her and model Adam Spott, who've been teasing their relationship for over a year now? Are he and Scheana still an item?

Source: Instagram

So, are Scheana and Adam still together? The question is more whether they were ever together, we think. "We're not a couple, no," Shay said earlier this month. "If we were a Facebook status, [it would be] 'It's complicated.'" A few episodes ago, we watched as Scheana got upset when "her best friend" Adam didn't respond to the sexy pic she sent him.

But this week, Scheana's getting her revenge. "I mean, if you don't want me hanging out with other people, I clearly don't want you to be hanging out with other people, then why aren't we just dating?" Scheana, 33, pled with Adam, 29. "I don't know at all times if I'm ready to be with someone exclusively," he responded.

Source: Instagram

"I don't know at all times if I'm ready to be with someone exclusively," he responded. "But I don't want you to get with another guy. Realizing that this seemed to be a one-way rule, Scheana went on a dinner date with former flame Ethan Thompson and send videos of Ethan cooking her dinner to Stassi Schroder and Ariana Madix, who just happened to be with Adam at the time.

"This is awkward as f--k," Stassi mentioned. "It's just so Scheana. I mean, that's enough to make a male model's head explode." Obviously, Scheana's plan was to make Adam so jealous he would have no other option but to settle down and date her. Unfortunately, Scheana's plan doesn't work in her favor.

Source: Instagram

At dinner with Stassi and Ariana, Tom Sandoval confronts Adam. "What would you have a harder time with?" he asked. "Being with Scheana or watching her go off with someone else?" Not quite providing the group with the answer they'd hoped for, Adam replied, "It sucks to sees that, of course, it does."

"Knowing that she's with another guy right now, it's uncomfortable as f--k," he continued. "But I just don't think I'm ready for a relationship right now." Though Scheana has been trying all season to make her crush jealous, it's looking like not much can cause a rise in him. He might just not be all that into her!

Source: Instagram Scheana with former 'Bachelorette' star Robby Hayes.

One time, she even dated Adam's former roommate, Bachelorette star Robby Hayes. So it seems clear that although these two admit to having hooked up in the past, they're nowhere close to committing to an exclusive relationship. Scheana could probably afford to chill on the jealousy attempts for a minute, it's not a great look.