Kristen Doute Is Returning to 'Vanderpump Rules' — Here's Why She Left in the First Place Kristen's involvement in 'Vanderpump Rules' came to a screeching halt in 2020 when Bravo fired her for racist behavior. Here's what happened. By Haylee Thorson May 4 2023, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET

She’s back — for better or for worse. Despite leaving the reality series in 2020, Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute is still steeped in #PumpRules drama. So, why did she leave in the first place and what is her future on the reality show?

The former Bravo personality shared her thoughts on the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss cheating scandal during a fiery appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and the tea was piping hot. However, Kristen’s talk show appearance might have some fans wondering why she left the show in the first place. Here’s what happened.

What happened to Kristen Doute on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

For long-standing fans of Vanderpump Rules, you’ll undoubtedly remember Kristen as a series regular who graced screens from 2013 to 2020. Appearing in more than 160 episodes, to say the somewhat iconic reality personality played a pivotal role in the Bravo fan-favorite show is an understatement.

However, Kristen’s involvement in Vanderpump Rules came to a screeching halt in 2020 when Bravo fired her for racist behavior toward fellow co-star Faith Stowers. And she wasn’t the only one given the boot. At the time, Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor were also nixed from the reality series for their outrageous actions toward Faith. So, what did they do exactly?

Why did Kristen Doute leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Kristen, Stassi, and Jax didn’t leave Vanderpump Rules of their own accord — Bravo forced the reality stars to pack their things. When going live on Instagram in June 2020, Faith claimed that Kristen and Stassi called the police on her. Why? Because the Daily Mail published an article in 2018 about a Black woman wanted for theft, and the two women believed it was their former co-star.

To make matters worse, Kristen linked the article on Twitter and wrote, “Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? Someone put her on MTV [and] gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there, but I’m going there.”

Shes wanted by the police for grand theft auto and “awol” from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail https://t.co/s30K35r2xA — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) December 5, 2017

Jax’s actions were just as harmful. When the idea of Faith becoming a permanent Vanderpump Rules cast member began circulating, the former reality star said, “She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude… Someone’s going to jail.”

In light of Kristen, Stassi, and Jax’s racist behavior, Bravo kicked them off the series in 2020. However, it seems Kristen may return in Season 10. Though in what capacity and for how long is unclear.

Is Kristen Doute coming back to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Years after Kristen received the boot, she now has the chance to redeem herself. In Marcy 2023, Bravo posted a photo of the former Vanderpump Rules star on Instagram, and wrote, “Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules.” And after Kristen’s dramatic appearance in a May 2023 episode of WWHL, fans are itching to know when they can expect to see the star grace their screens this season.