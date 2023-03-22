Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo Mark Your Calendars: The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 Schedule Is Out! By D.M. Mar. 21 2023, Published 9:07 p.m. ET

It’s been 10 years since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo and it seems as if the reality show is hotter than ever, thanks to a recent cheating scandal. The Los Angeles-based series, centered around the business dealings of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, has recently seen its cast members become topics of tabloid fodder.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 4, TMZ revealed that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split after nine years as an item. According to the outlet, the couple called it quits after Ariana discovered inappropriate texts between Sandoval and their co-star Raquel Leviss. Ariana has since exclaimed that her romantic relationship with Sandoval was over, and Raquel has offered an apology to her co-star for the affair.

Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, fans of the popular show are anxiously waiting to watch the drama unfold on their screens. The mid-season trailer for the drama-filled reality series was recently released, leaving some to wonder about the remaining Season 10 schedule.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season finale will air at the end of March!

Following news of Sandoval’s seven-month-long affair with Rachel Raquel, Bravo immediately resumed filming onVanderpump Rules. The network announced its plans to capture the fallout from the affair, in a post made to Instagram. As a result, fans will get to witness the “Scandoval” drama without having to wait for the show to return for its 11th season. And with only two weeks left of the show’s 10-episode stint, the finale will likely air on March 29.

Article continues below advertisement

When does the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion air?

Unsurprisingly, there has been a flurry of rumors surrounding the cast ofVanderpump Rules. According to Page Six, Scheana Shay got into a physical altercation with Raquel upon learning of her affair with Sandoval. Following the incident, Raquel was granted a temporary restraining order against her co-star, leaving some to wonder whether Scheana, Raquel, or even Sandoval will attend the Season 10 reunion.

For her part, Scheana has made it very clear that she fully intends on showing up during the Bravo reunion special. On a recent episode of her podcast Sheananigans, the reality star revealed that she expects to be there “in person,” despite the recent court filing. Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Raquel is unsure if she will attend the reunion. Per the outlet, Bravo has not confirmed when the reunion will be filmed, but sources suggest the taping will happen the week of March 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Which cast members are expected to attend the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion?

Despite being at the center of one the messiest cheating scandals inVanderpump Rules history, Ariana appears to be taking the ordeal in stride. Days after news of Sandoval’s affair was made public, Ariana released a lengthy statement to Instagram announcing the official end of her nine-year relationship. Ariana ended the posts with, “what doesn’t kill me better run.” Leaving fans to believe that Ariana will be front and center during the reunion special.