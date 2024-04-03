Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Kristen Doute Stirred the Pot and Impacted Her Friendship With Janet Caperna Kristen Doute was a regular sous-chef when it came to stirring the pot on 'Vanderpump Rules' and it has continued on 'The Valley.' By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 2 2024, Published 11:06 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When it comes to stirring the pot, Kristen Doute is a regular sous chef. It was what she was best known for on Vanderpump Rules, and unfortunately, it hasn't changed now that she's a regular cast member of The Valley. While she's focused on making a baby with her new beau, Luke Broderick, she still found time to throw accusations within the group. Her latest bit of mess had a terrible impact on her friendship with Janet Caperna.

Before joining The Valley, Janet made a brief appearance during Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules as a tailor who helped alter the look of the SUR dresses worn by the female staff in the restaurant. She met Scheana Shay when she first moved to Los Angeles, and they became good friends. According to The Daily Dish, Janet saw Scheana's family as a second family, and she got closer to the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Source: Bravo

Kristen Doute and Janet Caperna aren't friends anymore.

Janet and Kristen were well acquainted long before The Valley. They had a seemingly cordial relationship, but that changed drastically during girls' night on The Valley. Kristen opened her mouth and told several people that Janet said that fellow cast member Michelle Lally was racist. When Michelle heard this, she was devastated and later asked Janet if it was true. Needless to say, Janet, who was in full lioness mode thanks to her pregnancy, refused to let Kristen get away with lying about her.

Source: Bravo

The fallout from Kristen's comments was swift and brutal.

Kristen effectively ruined the girls' night when she mentioned the rumor, that she made up, to the group. Kristen said that Zack Wickham was the one who told her. She said Janet told Jasmine Goode, who is a Black woman, that Michelle is racist and a Republican. Michelle and Janet are close friends, so Michelle was crushed by the idea that Janet said those things behind her back. Jasmine and Zack both denied the rumor and Kristen got into hot water with the rest of the cast.

Source: Bravo

Janet and Kristen already had a tense relationship.

After learning about what Kristen said, Janet shared in a confessional that they used to be close. However, things shifted when Kristen's tumultuous relationship with Alex Menache took a turn for the worse. Janet shared that she had to create some boundaries between herself and Kristen because of the situation. Now, thanks to this scenario, any semblance of a friendship between them is long gone. They don't follow each other on Instagram, and they have no pictures together outside of cast events.

Source: Bravo

Kristen saying that Michelle is racist is the pot calling the kettle black.