'The Valley' Star Janet Caperna Put Her Career on Pause to Become a Mom Janet Caperna and her husband Jason are new to reality TV and the San Fernando Valley area. What does Janet do for work? By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

The latter star, Janet, has been friends with Jax, Brittany, and Kristen for years and decided to move to the suburbs with them and her partner Jason. She and Jason recently became parents to a newborn. As a result, Janet has paused her career as she enters this new chapter of life. What was Janet's job before becoming a mother?

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

What is 'The Valley' star Janet Caperna's job?

Prior to becoming a mom, Janet worked as executive assistant. Per her LinkedIn, Janet worked for Avaline, the organic wine brand founded by actress Cameron Diaz and internet personality Katherine Power, from 2020 to 2022. Prior to that, she worked as an executive assistant for a private company.

When did Janet marry Jason?

On the season premiere of The Valley, Janet and Jason aren't yet married, but in real life, they've been married for some time. According to Janet's Instagram, she and Jason got married on June 12, 2022, which was the date of her grandparents' 73rd wedding anniversary. Janet explained that she and Jason had a small ceremony to legalize their union on her aunt and uncle's front porch. After signing the papers that day, Janet and Jason had another ceremony in Tahiti.

Janet gave birth to her first baby in December 2023.

On Dec. 8, 2023, Janet and Jason welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. "And then there were three," Janet wrote alongside a photo of her, Jason, and their newborn son. It's unclear what their son's name is, but he is sure cute.