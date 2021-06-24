Kristin Cavallari Is Returning to 'The Hills: New Beginnings' to "Stir S--t Up"

More than a decade after the series first aired in 2006, The Hills returned in June of 2019. But a few familiar faces were missing. Along with the former series lead Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari was also missing from the cast.

While Lauren took a hiatus from reality TV to focus on her family, fans wonder why her former frenemy was absent from Season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings. But recent reports suggest that the former Laguna Beach star will make her return to the small screen soon. But why is Kristin Cavallari back on The Hills: New Beginnings ?

Why is Kristin Cavallari back on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’?

Kristin previously announced that she would be featured on the MTV spinoff and in the June 23 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Kristin makes good on her promise. In Season 2, Episode 6, the Very Cavallari star reunites with her old friends Heidi Pratt and Audrina Patridge, with whom Kristin has maintained a friendship since The Hills went off-air. In a previous interview with E! Online, Kristin shared. "I'm actually really excited. It will be fun to see the crew."

"When I was doing Very Cavallari, Heidi and Audrina came on my show and so we swapped episode for episode, but because of COVID and everything we're finally now just getting around to it. Yeah, I'm excited," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Kristin shared that although she only filmed for two days, she’ll certainly be in Los Angeles long enough to “stir the pot.” Along with her longtime friends Audrina and Heidi, Kristin said that she was also looking forward to reconnecting with an old flame. In the past, Kristin and Brody Jenner were briefly entangled in an on-and-off relationship, which ultimately ended in 2006. But according to Kristin, they may have the opportunity to rekindle their relationship in Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin shared, "He does have long hair right now. I follow him on Instagram and he just put it in a man bun ... the man bun was cute. I was like, 'OK, I get it. I get your whole thing.' But I'll see him and let you know how it goes."

Source: Getty Images