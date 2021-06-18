Kaitlynn Carter From 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Is Pregnant With Her First Kid

In June 2021, Kaitlynn confirmed in an Instagram photo that she is pregnant with her first child. The pic is a silhouette of her, featuring her baby bump, holding hands with her boyfriend Kristopher, who's tagged in the photo. The caption is a simple black heart emoji. She hasn't said how far along she is just yet.

Kaitlynn has reportedly been dating Kristopher for just over a year. According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight , the couple wanted to keep the pregnancy news to themselves for some time before sharing it with the public: "They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” the source said.

The article also says that Kaitlynn and Kristopher booked a babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Cabo. "She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself," the source said. She even posted some pics from the resort before announcing the pregnancy, but hides her belly in each one.

Although this is her first kid, Kristopher has a son from a previous relationship.