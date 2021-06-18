Kaitlynn Carter From 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Is Pregnant With Her First Kid

Kaitlynn Carter From 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Is Pregnant With Her First KidBy Kori Williams
Jun. 18 2021, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
Reality star Kaitlynn Carter is on The Hills: New Beginnings, but she's been in the spotlight before. She used to be married to Brody Jenner (although apparently not legally), and they were together for five years. And she was seen kissing Miley Cyrus after her breakup with Liam Hemsworth.
But now, Kaitlynn has some big news of her own. She's entering a brand-new chapter in her life and adding someone special along for the ride. She's been dating her boyfriend Kristopher Brock for some time now, and things have just gotten way more serious between them. They are expecting a kid.
Kaitlynn is having her first child.
In June 2021, Kaitlynn confirmed in an Instagram photo that she is pregnant with her first child. The pic is a silhouette of her, featuring her baby bump, holding hands with her boyfriend Kristopher, who's tagged in the photo. The caption is a simple black heart emoji. She hasn't said how far along she is just yet.
Kaitlynn has reportedly been dating Kristopher for just over a year. According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight, the couple wanted to keep the pregnancy news to themselves for some time before sharing it with the public: "They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” the source said.
The article also says that Kaitlynn and Kristopher booked a babymoon at Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Cabo. "She is obsessed with the spa at Esperanza and wanted to spend a couple days pampering herself," the source said. She even posted some pics from the resort before announcing the pregnancy, but hides her belly in each one.
Although this is her first kid, Kristopher has a son from a previous relationship.
Kaitlynn says she and Kristopher have a "chill" relationship.
Kaitlynn has said she wants to keep her relationship with Kristopher private. Neither of them posts much about the other on Instagram, but in an interview, she did talk about what she loves about the relationship. On a December 2020 episode of the Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad podcast, she said she's never been in a relationship like this before.
"A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it’s like the most seamless, chill relationship," Kaitlynn said. "I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated."
Although, Kaitlynn did give us a peek into her relationship on Instagram: "True story ... @kristopher.brock and I were introduced by a mutual friend over text last May," the post's caption said. "I asked him out on a first date a few days later (unknowingly) ON HIS BIRTHDAY, May 18. He had plans with his son that night, but we got together for dinner on the rooftop of @thesurfridermalibu the following night ... and the rest is history ..."