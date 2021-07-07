'The Hills' Star Ashley Wahler Is a Mom of Two After Giving Birth to Baby Wyatt

Oh baby! Ashley Wahler may be a newer addition to the Hills franchise, but she’s quickly become a fan-favorite. Beloved by viewers for her commitment and dedication to husband Jason Wahler , the hairstylist serves as proof that your soul mate will never leave you hanging. And she provides that passion and support to her children.

Ashley frequently shares snaps of her adorable family, but fans may not know that she has just given birth to baby Wyatt. And since it seems that Laguna babies keep popping up out of nowhere, fans are wondering how many kids Ashley has. Read on as we give you the lowdown.

Ashley Wahler has a daughter and a newborn son — Delilah Ray and baby Wyatt Ragle.

Ashley and Jason have shown us that parenting can be hard — especially when dealing with personal issues. But, Ashley’s persistence has done wonders on the parenting and marriage front.

And when it comes to their gorgeous children, fans are likely familiar with Delilah. Born on August 21, 2017, the fun-loving tot can frequently be seen all over Ashley and Jason’s respective social media pages.

From hanging out in her cool pink Range Rover toy car to striking a pose just like her fabulous mama, Delilah is a treat. And while it appears that Delilah looks just like Ashley, fans believe that baby Wyatt may grow up to be the spitting image of Jason.

