'The Hills' Star Ashley Wahler Is a Mom of Two After Giving Birth to Baby Wyatt

'The Hills' Star Ashley Wahler Is a Mom of Two After Giving Birth to Baby WyattBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 7 2021, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Oh baby! Ashley Wahler may be a newer addition to the Hills franchise, but she’s quickly become a fan-favorite. Beloved by viewers for her commitment and dedication to husband Jason Wahler, the hairstylist serves as proof that your soul mate will never leave you hanging. And she provides that passion and support to her children.
Ashley frequently shares snaps of her adorable family, but fans may not know that she has just given birth to baby Wyatt. And since it seems that Laguna babies keep popping up out of nowhere, fans are wondering how many kids Ashley has. Read on as we give you the lowdown.
Ashley Wahler has a daughter and a newborn son — Delilah Ray and baby Wyatt Ragle.
Ashley and Jason have shown us that parenting can be hard — especially when dealing with personal issues. But, Ashley’s persistence has done wonders on the parenting and marriage front.
And when it comes to their gorgeous children, fans are likely familiar with Delilah. Born on August 21, 2017, the fun-loving tot can frequently be seen all over Ashley and Jason’s respective social media pages.
From hanging out in her cool pink Range Rover toy car to striking a pose just like her fabulous mama, Delilah is a treat.
And while it appears that Delilah looks just like Ashley, fans believe that baby Wyatt may grow up to be the spitting image of Jason.
The couple just welcomed baby Wyatt into the family on June 16, 2021. And Jason couldn't wait to gush over their adorable boy.
"We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can," Jason told People. "I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."
Where is Ashley Wahler from?
Much of the Hills cast has roots in the seaside town of Laguna Beach, but Ashley hails from Northern California. Cosmopolitan reports that while her sister was attending the University of California at Irvine, Ashley decided to move in with her. And after she settled down with Jason, the couple chose to build a life together in Orange County, Calif.
Ashley Wahler's net worth is unknown at this time, but we bet she has accumulated a sizable nest egg.
Celebrity Net Worth puts Jason Whaler's net worth at a cool $300,000, but Ashley's net worth is currently unknown. However, it's safe to assume that she does bring home some coins as well.
Per The Reality TV, not only does Ashley work as a hairstylist/colorist at the Indigenous Salon in Laguna Beach, but she also runs the blog Lilah and Lou. Plus, as her bio on the salon's website states, she's attracted high-profile clientele that includes Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak as well as Emily Simpson, Caroline Franklin, Samantha Droke, Susan Pinsky, and Diana Madison.
It’s been a long road for Ashley and Jason, but they are a testament that true love can overcome anything. We wish them all the best with their growing family.
Catch new episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.