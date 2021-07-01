Did 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Stars Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner Hook Up?By Toni Sutton
Jun. 30 2021, Published 11:19 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.
In Episode 1 of the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings, cast member Audrina Patridge admitted to Whitney Port that she and fellow cast member Brody Jenner had hung out back before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she did spend the night at his house. Audrina tells Whitney that the two of them made out, but nothing more happened. Brody has talked about the kiss to his friends on the show and in the media.
In an interview with Us Weekly, the MTV personality shared, "Audrina is a great kisser. She’s a great kid. I love her to death. We’ve always had chemistry, even in the original show, and she’s just so much fun to be around. For some reason, her and I are always the ones staying up the latest, talking too late. We’re really, really close.”
Fans of the show and cast members are wondering exactly how close the two of them really are. It’s evident that they have chemistry.
In Episode 6, to celebrate that The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari is back in Los Angeles, the gang all gets together and drinks the night away. When Brody meets Kristin the next day, she notices that when he gets out of the back of his car service, Audrina is with him. During the preview for the next episode, Audrina and Brody are asked what's going on between them. What's with the matching outfits? Did they hook up?
So, did Audrina and Brody hook up during Episode 6 of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'?
In the sneak peek for the forthcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, courtesy of Hollywood Life, it appears that all the cast members are wondering if Audrina and Brody hooked up with each other after a late night on the town. At the beginning of the clip, the entire crew, minus Kristin, is having dinner. Heidi Montag asks Audrina how her evening was the other night and wants to know if everyone hung out more after the get-together.
Brody and Frankie Delgado tell Heidi that they went out to the restaurant Catch with Audrina, but when Heidi asks if everyone went, Brody says no. She then spills the beans on how Kristin had told her days earlier about seeing Audrina with Brody when she met up with him at the beach. This is when the dinner becomes awkward since Brody's ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, is also at the table.
The only thing Brody and Audrina say about the rest of that evening is they "had a good time" and "it was fun." So if Audrina and Brody did hook up, they are keeping that to themselves, but as we know, nothing in this group stays a secret for long. It will be interesting to see if either Audrina or Brody will share with the rest of their cast members whether they hooked up or not.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.