Did 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Stars Audrina Patridge and Brody Jenner Hook Up?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings. In Episode 1 of the new season of The Hills: New Beginnings, cast member Audrina Patridge admitted to Whitney Port that she and fellow cast member Brody Jenner had hung out back before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and she did spend the night at his house. Audrina tells Whitney that the two of them made out, but nothing more happened. Brody has talked about the kiss to his friends on the show and in the media.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the MTV personality shared, "Audrina is a great kisser. She’s a great kid. I love her to death. We’ve always had chemistry, even in the original show, and she’s just so much fun to be around. For some reason, her and I are always the ones staying up the latest, talking too late. We’re really, really close.” Fans of the show and cast members are wondering exactly how close the two of them really are. It’s evident that they have chemistry.

Source: MTV

In Episode 6, to celebrate that The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari is back in Los Angeles, the gang all gets together and drinks the night away. When Brody meets Kristin the next day, she notices that when he gets out of the back of his car service, Audrina is with him. During the preview for the next episode, Audrina and Brody are asked what's going on between them. What's with the matching outfits? Did they hook up?